Number Of COVID-19 Cases Jump To 34 In Ridgefield, With 17 Linked To One Facility

The outbreak of novel coronavirus hit a senior citizen facility in Ridgefield, as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 jumped to 34.

On Tuesday, March 24, the Town of Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management announced that there have been 34 confirmed cases, with 17 of those tied to a single facility on Route 7.

The number jumped up from 13 cases the day before.

Of the 34 reported cases of COVID-19 in Ridgefield, two have resulted in the deaths of senior citizens, both of whom lived in the Route 7 facility. There have been six deaths in Fairfield County and more than 400 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The facility, which was not named by the Town of Ridgefield, has been put on lockdown and family members and friends have been barred from visiting until further notice.

The Office of Emergency Management noted that it cannot release information for those who test positive due to HIPAA laws. Only first responders receive limited information about positive tests as a precaution.

As of late on Monday, March 23, there have been 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fairfield County alone, leading to 20 hospitalizations. Globally, there have been 396,592 cases of coronavirus, which resulted in 17,229 deaths. There have been 46,168 confirmed cases in the United States, the third-most in the world behind only China and Italy.

Additional information is expected to be released by the Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management at 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays moving forward.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.