COVID-19: Two More Fairfield County Schools Switch To Distance Learning

Zak Failla
Two schools in Fairfield County will be transitioning to remote learning due to COVID-19.
A pair of schools in Fairfield County are transitioning to remote learning for several days due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Shelton High School and Intermediate School announced a plan to transition to distance learning between Tuesday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 22 due to mandated staff quarantines.

At least eight Shelton High staff members, five at Shelton Intermediate School, and six at Perry Hill School are under quarantine.

School officials said that some of the staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 came into contact with at least one person in both school buildings, forcing staff shortages.

Substitutes have been put in place at the Perry School, which will remain open. 

