COVID-19: Five Cases Confirmed At School District In Fairfield County

A school district in Fairfield County is reporting that five members of its community have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Norwalk Public School District said it was notified of the news on Friday, Oct. 9.

Families at Cranbury Elementary School, Rowayton Elementary School, Roton Middle School, Ponus Ridge Middle School and Norwalk High School have received a message directly from their school principals, the district said.

The affected people have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation and have been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school, according to the district.

Family members have also been instructed to contact their healthcare provider about getting tested.

Any student required to self-quarantine will have access to virtual instruction, said the district.

In addition, the district said the following actions have been taken:

At Cranbury, staff and students who may have potentially been exposed will be expected to quarantine until Sunday, Oct. 18 and may return to school on Monday, Oct. 19. A staff member has contacted families of students impacted. Two classrooms and several additional spaces will receive deep cleaning and extra sanitizing.

At Rowayton, Roton, Ponus Ridge and Norwalk High, it has been determined that no additional student or staff quarantines need to be implemented. The quarantine requirement is not necessary, because these community members were either not in close contact with other individuals or were not present in school buildings during the time they would be considered contagious.

