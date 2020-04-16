COVID-19: Death Toll From Ridgefield Assisted-Living Facility Reaches 16

The number of residents who have died at a Fairfield County assisted-living facility has jumped to 16.

A senior spokesperson for Ridgefield Crossing in Ridgefield said that as of Tuesday, April 14, they could confirm that 16 residents, "beloved members of our community, have passed away after becoming positive for COVID-19."

In addition to the deaths, another 18 residents, and 17 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the spokeswoman said.

"This is a tragic loss for our community, and we extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to each resident’s family and to our associates who view our residents as family," she said.

Officials have not revealed when the first case appeared at the facility or how it may have entered the popular assisted-living community.

As soon as a resident is exposed or tests positive, the facility notifies the person's family, she added.

The spokeswoman pointed to the underlying medical conditions of older people that make them more susceptible to the virus.

"As we continue to navigate this unprecedented environment, the safety of our residents and associates remains our top priority.

"We sympathize with the difficulties that our residents and their loved ones are facing during this time, and we honor and appreciate our dedicated associates who continue to provide a world-class standard of compassionate care," she said.

In other COVID-19 news in Ridgefield, First Selectman Rudy Marconi, who has been suffering from COVID-19 for two weeks, said he is feeling much better.

Health Director Ed Briggs reported on Thursday, April 16, there were 126 active COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths but noted that these numbers might be skewed because many residents have not been tested.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.