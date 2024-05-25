At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, May 24, police officers in Fairfield County from the Ridgefield and Wilton police departments responded to Route 33 after a report of a possible abducted female juvenile in Wilton.

The girl was able to exit the vehicle in the area of Tanglewood Court off Route 33 in Ridgefield, at which time the vehicle continued north on Main Street, according to Ridgefield Police.

The two boys and two girls in the vehicle refused to pull over for both Ridgefield and Wilton PD cruisers and turned left onto Catoonah Street, where the vehicle collided with another car.

The four teens then fled on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and employed its K9 unit with assistance from the Bridgeport K9 unit, which led to the four being found and taken into custody.

They were then transported to the Wilton Police Department for further investigation.

Due to their ages, their identities were not released.

Police have not yet released what specific charges the four are facing.

