Woman Charged With Elder Abuse At Norwalk Care Center

The incident occurred in Norwalk in November 2023 at the Fairfield Family Care Center.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, an investigation found that an older man was left unattended and injured after falling out of his bed during the overnight hours.

Detectives collected evidence, interviewed witnesses, and determined that Lydia Lungile, age 40, of Newark, New Jersey, was the aide in charge of the man's care and ignored the victim, Podgorski said.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was granted for Lungile. Special Victims Unit detectives worked with a Norwalk Police Officer assigned to the US Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force to help locate and arrest Lungile.

On Wednesday, May 22, Norwalk Special Services Division Officers located Lungile in New Haven County in Orange, where she was taken into custody.

Lungile was charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons.

She was held on a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 5.

