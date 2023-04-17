Unsettled Start To Week Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

A showery, foggy start to the week will be followed by a shift to cooler temperatures with breezy conditions.

Monday, April 17 has started off with morning showers and areas of dense fog. It will gradually become mostly sunny later in the afternoon as a cold front approaches.

The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 60s. For a look at the high temperatures on Monday from the National Weather Service, see the first image above.

Tuesday, April 18 will be cooler and breezy with partly sunny skies, a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s, and wind gusts of up to around 25 miles per hour. (Click on the second image above.)

The overnight low will fall to around the 40-degree mark.

On Wednesday, April 19, look for more cool conditions, with sunny skies and a high in the upper 50s.

Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21 will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s.

There will be a chance of showers overnight heading into Saturday, April 22.

