DUI Crash: Speeding 25-Year-Old Norwalk Woman Hits Cruiser, Officer, Pedestrian, Police Say

The crash took place in Norwalk around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the area of 79 Washington St.

Norwalk Police officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, according to authorities.

An investigation found that the driver, identified as Nancy Nava, age 25, of Norwalk, was speeding when she collided with a parked police car, a pedestrian, and a police officer, said Norwalk Police Deputy Chief Joe Dinho.

The pedestrian and police officer reported injuries. The pedestrian refused treatment and the officer was transported to Norwalk Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Dinho said.

Nava, who failed field sobriety tests. Nava was then arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing.

She was charged with reckless driving and DUI/alcohol/and or drugs.

Nava is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3000, or the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

