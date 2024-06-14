South Norwalk Adds Georgian Cuisine To Its Eclectic Dining Scene

The much anticipated Cheese & Bread opens in South Norwalk on Friday, June 14 ( reservations are already sold out) at 68 Washington St.

The brainchild of seasoned restaurateurs Andrea Archvadze and Akaki Andguladze, who came to the US from Georgia (between Turkey and Russia), opened the original Cheese & Bread concept in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, in 2023.

Their casual neighborhood eatery, which specializes in authentic Georgian cuisine, a diverse food culture influenced by Iran, Asia, Turkey, and the Mediterranean, was an instant success.

“We are excited to be the first Georgian restaurant in Connecticut, “says Andrea. “Our plan is to open more Cheese & Bread locations throughout Connecticut, New York, and beyond. We feel this concept will resonate with people in big cities and small towns.”

The menu comprises traditional Georgian dishes deeply rooted in meat, vegetables, leavened bread, cheese, and the spice route.

A favorite item is the khachapuri, which is canoe-like in shape and has melted sulgani cheese baked into the middle with a large pad of butter and an egg cracked on top. These breads come in various incarnations, such as smoked or with double fillings.

“Khinkali” are pillowy dumplings filled with meat or even soup. Georgian comfort food classics include homemade “kupati” sausage, meat and fish shish kebabs, “chakapuli” veal stew, and “ojakhuri” of fried potato with meat and onions.

Cheese & Bread will be open for breakfast (starting in August), lunch, and dinner.

It will offer a coffee bar menu throughout the day and a full beer, wine, and spirits bar.

Seating capacity, including a private events room with a private bar, is 100-140, depending on room configuration.

For information and reservations, call 203-883-8000.

