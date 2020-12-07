COVID-19: Two Norwalk Schools Go Remote After Positive Cases

Two Norwalk elementary schools are on full remote learning after a member of each school's community tested positive for COVID-19.

Fox Run Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School began the full remote on Monday, Dec. 7, after the district learned on Sunday, Dec. 6, of the two cases.

The move to remote learning allows for contract tracing, the Norwalk School District said.

Families are expected to receive an update from each schools' principal on Monday on the status of the move, the district said on Facebook.

"The decision to move to full remote instruction was made after carefully considering the safety and well-being of all students and staff," the district said.

Teachers and staff will also be working remotely and will be in contact with all students at the school’s regular start time.

The move does not students taking classes at Silvermine, only Jefferson Elementary at the Ponus campus, the district said.

