COVID-19: Norwalk Public Schools Sticking To In-Person Learning Despite City's Red Zone Status

Despite Norwalk entering the “red zone” due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, students in the school district will continue in-person learning, officials announced.

Schools Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said that after evaluating the data, the hybrid learning model will remain in place for middle and high school students, with full in-person learning an option for elementary school students, English learners, and students with disabilities.

Fully remote learning is also an option for all students.

According to the state’s school COVID-19 dashboard, there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Norwalk School District inside:

Brien McMahon High School;

Brookside Elementary School;

Cranbury Elementary School;

Kendall Elementary School;

Norwalk High School;

P-TECH Norwalk;

Ponus Ridge Middle School;

Silvermine Dual Language Magnet School.

“While we remain hopeful that a vaccine will be available in the future that will significantly reduce the COVID risk, we also know that the current uncertain situation could continue well into the winter,” Estrella said.

“We also heard concerns from parents and staff members who are worried about physical health, social and emotional well-being, and the challenges of childcare for working parents,” she continued. “With all this in mind, Norwalk Public Schools will maintain the current schedule that has middle and high schools in hybrid learning, with in-person instruction available for elementary students.”

While the schools will stay the course, for the time being, Estrella warned that parents should be prepared for the possibility that an individual school could be moved to full remote learning for a 14-day period at any time.

“By taking these extra precautions now, we hope to limit the potential that the whole district might need to return to full at-home learning for an extended period, like last spring,” she noted. “We will monitor patterns and trends on a biweekly basis, but parents should also work with family and friends to identify backup plans, just in case circumstances do change in the future.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.