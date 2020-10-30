Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Norwalk, Bridgeport Latest Cities In Fairfield County To Roll Back To Phase 2
Schools

COVID-19: Norwalk Public Schools Sticking To In-Person Learning Despite City's Red Zone Status

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Norwalk schools will be sticking to in-person and hybrid learning despite the city being placed in the "red zone."
Norwalk schools will be sticking to in-person and hybrid learning despite the city being placed in the "red zone." Photo Credit: Alfred Branch

Despite Norwalk entering the “red zone” due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, students in the school district will continue in-person learning, officials announced.

Schools Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said that after evaluating the data, the hybrid learning model will remain in place for middle and high school students, with full in-person learning an option for elementary school students, English learners, and students with disabilities.

Fully remote learning is also an option for all students.

According to the state’s school COVID-19 dashboard, there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Norwalk School District inside:

  • Brien McMahon High School;
  • Brookside Elementary School;
  • Cranbury Elementary School;
  • Kendall Elementary School;
  • Norwalk High School;
  • P-TECH Norwalk;
  • Ponus Ridge Middle School;
  • Silvermine Dual Language Magnet School.

“While we remain hopeful that a vaccine will be available in the future that will significantly reduce the COVID risk, we also know that the current uncertain situation could continue well into the winter,” Estrella said.

“We also heard concerns from parents and staff members who are worried about physical health, social and emotional well-being, and the challenges of childcare for working parents,” she continued. “With all this in mind, Norwalk Public Schools will maintain the current schedule that has middle and high schools in hybrid learning, with in-person instruction available for elementary students.”

While the schools will stay the course, for the time being, Estrella warned that parents should be prepared for the possibility that an individual school could be moved to full remote learning for a 14-day period at any time.

 “By taking these extra precautions now, we hope to limit the potential that the whole district might need to return to full at-home learning for an extended period, like last spring,” she noted. “We will monitor patterns and trends on a biweekly basis, but parents should also work with family and friends to identify backup plans, just in case circumstances do change in the future.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.