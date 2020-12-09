COVID-19: New Cases Lead To Additional Closures Of Schools In Norwalk

As a result of confirmed COVID cases and the number of staff members quarantined, additional public schools in Norwalk are switching to full remote learning effective immediately.

Ponus Ridge Middle School and Silvermine Dual Language Magnet School (all students, including grades 4 & 5 at the annex), in Norwalk, will transition to full remote learning beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and will return on January 4, 2021, school officials said.

Jefferson Elementary and Fox Run Elementary will remain on full remote learning, returning to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 21.

Students should log in for instruction at their usual school start times.

Parents will receive more information directly from their principals.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.