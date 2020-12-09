Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Nearby Towns

Schools

COVID-19: New Cases Lead To Additional Closures Of Schools In Norwalk

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Fox Run Elementary School is one of four in Norwalk that has moved to full remote learning.
Fox Run Elementary School is one of four in Norwalk that has moved to full remote learning. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

As a result of confirmed COVID cases and the number of staff members quarantined, additional public schools in Norwalk are switching to full remote learning effective immediately. 

Ponus Ridge Middle School and Silvermine Dual Language Magnet School (all students, including grades 4 & 5 at the annex), in Norwalk, will transition to full remote learning beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and will return on January 4, 2021, school officials said.

Jefferson Elementary and Fox Run Elementary will remain on full remote learning, returning to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 21. 

Students should log in for instruction at their usual school start times. 

Parents will receive more information directly from their principals.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.