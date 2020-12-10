Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Rundown Of Norwalk Schools Switching To Remote Learning With One New Addition

Tracey Magnet School is the latest Norwalk school to move to full remote learning.
As Norwalk Public Schools adds another school to full remote learning due to cases of COVID-19, there are currently 14 schools on full remote learning in the district. 

The latest school to move to full remove learning is Tracey Magnet School after the district was notified on Thursday, Dec. 10, that a member of the school community had tested positive for COVID-19, said Brenda Wilcox Williams, chief communications officer. 

"Due to the number of staff members now quarantined, we have determined it is necessary to transition to full remote learning for all students starting tomorrow​, Friday, Dec. 11," Williams said.

 Students and staff may return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 21. Parents and staff have been notified.

Schools on full remote learning in the district are:

  • Brien McMahon High School/will reopen Monday, Dec. 14
  • Center for Global Studies/ will reopen Monday, Dec. 14
  • Norwalk High School/will reopen Monday, Dec. 14 
  • P-TECH Norwalk/will reopen Monday, Dec. 14
  • Ponus Ridge Middle School/will reopen Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
  • Roton Middle Schoo/will reopen Monday,  Dec. 14
  • Cranbury Elementary/will reopen Monday, Dec. 21
  • Fox Run Elementary/will reopen Monday, Dec. 21
  • Jefferson Elementary at Ponus/will reopen Monday, Dec. 21
  • Silvermine Dual Language/will reopen, Monday, Jan. 24
  • Silvermine at Jefferson Annex/will reopen Monday, Jan. 24
  • Wolfpit Elementary/will reopen Monday, Jan. 24
  • Norwalk Next Step/will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 16.

For questions, contact your individual school or check the school website. 

