Christopher McClain, of Redding, was charged on Tuesday, June 11, by Norwalk Police for being one of two men who climbed the fence at the Cove Marina on Friday, May 17, to gain access to the docks.

According to Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police, the two then broke into two docked boats and took tools and alcohol.

Officers gathered video and information, which led them to discover that Fairfield Police had a similar incident at one of their marinas where McClain was the suspect, Evarts said.

Evarts said that through surveillance, Norwalk officers could positively identify McClain and the vehicle he used in the crime.

He was taken into custody at his home without incident and charged with:

Burglary

Criminal trespass

Larceny

McLain is being held on a $25,000 court-set bond.

Anyone with information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

