Police Investigating After Person Shot In Norwalk

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shots fired incident. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital in Fairfield County with a gunshot wound.

The incident took place in Norwalk around 11:50 p.m., Friday, April 14 in the area of 30 Day St.

According to Norwalk PD Deputy Chief Terrence Blake, officers responded to the area of 30 Day St., after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they located a crime scene, but not a victim.

A short time later, Norwalk Hospital called the department to report a man had arrived suffering a gunshot wound, Blake said.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Detective Sura at 203-854-3039. 

