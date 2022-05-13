Person Found Shot In Norwalk, Police Say

Police are investigating after a person was found shot on a street in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 12 in the area of Madison Street.

The unidentified victim was found when officers responded to the area of Madison Street after several shots were heard in the area, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment, Gulino said.

The detective bureau responded to the scene. The incident is currently under investigation, and is at its beginning stages, she added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.