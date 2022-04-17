Norwalk Police Officer Charged With Strangulation, Assault

A police officer in Fairfield County is facing strangulation and assault charges following what authorities described as a “family violence incident.”

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, police say they received a call about an assault that happened at a home in Norwalk, indicating the offender had left the premises.

The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries, Norwalk Police said.

Police said officers learned that the offender Jermaine Nash, a 10-year veteran of the department.

Nash, age 44, was quickly located, and cooperative, and turned himself in to police headquarters to face charges, where he was relieved of his duty weapon and badge, Norwalk Police said.

As a requirement of the Norwalk Police labor contract for any off-duty incident, Nash is on administrative leave,

Nash, 44, was charged with second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault and his bond is set at $100,000. He is due to appear in court on Monday, April 18.

"I was notified at the onset," Police Chief Tom Kulhawik said. "I have confidence in the professionalism of our officers and supervisors in the handling of this case, but wanted to ensure complete transparency in this investigation, and as such, I requested that the State's Attorney be consulted.

"As a result, the charges were confirmed and the bond was determined. Additional investigations will be conducted to determine if any additional charges are appropriate."

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.