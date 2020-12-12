Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Milford Woman Arrested For Allegedly Attacking, Beating Juvenile

Kathy Reakes
Stephanie Dearborn
Stephanie Dearborn Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

An area woman was arrested on two active warrants for allegedly attacking a juvenile in October.

Stephanie Dearborn, 25, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 10, in regards to the two warrants, said the Milford Police.

Dearborn is accused of, in October, lifting a juvenile up by their shirt collar, pushing them against a glass door, and later attempting to hit the juvenile with closed fists, police said.

Dearborn also allegedly pushed the juvenile on the ground and then hit the juvenile’s bike twice while leaving the incident in a vehicle, police said. 

In another October incident, Dearborn allegedly went to a man's home, hit him, threw hot coffee in his face, and tackled him to the ground.

She was charged with:

  • Reckless endangerment
  • Two counts of assault 
  • Risk of injury to a minor
  • Two counts breach of peace.

Dearborn was released on a promise to appear ticket. 

