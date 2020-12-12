Milford Woman Arrested For Allegedly Attacking, Beating Juvenile

An area woman was arrested on two active warrants for allegedly attacking a juvenile in October.

Stephanie Dearborn, 25, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 10, in regards to the two warrants, said the Milford Police.

Dearborn is accused of, in October, lifting a juvenile up by their shirt collar, pushing them against a glass door, and later attempting to hit the juvenile with closed fists, police said.

Dearborn also allegedly pushed the juvenile on the ground and then hit the juvenile’s bike twice while leaving the incident in a vehicle, police said.

In another October incident, Dearborn allegedly went to a man's home, hit him, threw hot coffee in his face, and tackled him to the ground.

She was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Two counts of assault

Risk of injury to a minor

Two counts breach of peace.

Dearborn was released on a promise to appear ticket.

