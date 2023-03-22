Contact Us
Man Rescued From Trench At Norwalk Construction Site

Kathy Reakes
Norwalk firefighters rescued a man from a trench at a construction site.
Norwalk firefighters rescued a man from a trench at a construction site. Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department

A man was rescued from a trench after he was accidentally bumped into a hole by a backhoe operator in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Norwalk on Tuesday, March 21 at an excavation site.

Norwalk firefighters responded to a call for a worker down in a hole after being "accidentally bumped" by a backhoe operator, said Norwalk Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Shay.

The firefighters extricated the man from the trench and treated his injuries, Shay said,

The man was transported to Norwalk Hospital with minor injuries.

