Man Charged In Brutal Shooting That Killed Barber, Injured Another Employee

Kathy Reakes
Tavares Jefferson
Tavares Jefferson Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal shooting death of a local barber and wounding another employee.

Tavares Jefferson, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 10, for the Friday, Oct. 2, shooting death of Jamain Allen at the Quick Stop barbershop at 375 Pequonnock Street, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

A second employee of the barbershop was also shot and survived. 

Fitzgerald said detectives quickly developed a suspect believed to be responsible for the death of Allen and the shooting of the second victim, who was identified as Jefferson.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest and early Thursday, members of the Connecticut Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and members of the Bridgeport Police homicide unit took Jefferson into custody at his home. 

Jefferson is charged with:

  • Murder
  • Criminal attempt at murder
  • Assault
  • Criminal attempt at assault
  •  Commission of a felony with a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit. 

Jefferson is being held on a $1 million dollar bond pending his arraignment in court.

The arrest of Jefferson was a collaborative effort, involving several investigators from the Bridgeport Police Department and Connecticut State Police, with the assistance of the State's Attorney's Office. 

"As a result, Detective Jorge Cintron was able to secure a warrant for the arrest of Jefferson, and an individual who was a threat to public safety was taken off the street," Fitzgerald said. "All involved should be recognized for their efforts."

