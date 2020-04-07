Fairfield County Thieves Again Targeting Unlocked Vehicles, Police Say

Despite the current health emergency and stay-at-home orders, crime has continued to strike on Fairfield County town, with thieves targeting unlocked cars overnight in residential neighborhoods.

Trumbull Police said that over the weekend on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, the town has one vehicle stolen and eight were opened and property was stolen, said Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.

Weir said the stolen vehicle was left unlocked on Fernwood Road and that at least one of the eight reported thefts from other vehicles included the use of the stolen vehicle.

The April thefts occurred on Brookhedge Road, Daniels Farm Road, Oldfield Road, Parkwood Road, and on Pinehurst Street.

Other vehicle thefts have also occurred from residents who started their car and left it unattended to warm up.

In Trumbull, during March, there were motor vehicles stolen from Caldron Drive, Chatham Drive, and Oakridge Road. All of these vehicles were left unlocked with the keys or key fob left inside, Weir said.

During March there were also 18 reported thefts from vehicles and all but were unlocked. The thefts occurred from vehicles on Alice Place, Arrowhead Drive, Caldron Drive, Franklin Street, Friar Lane, Gaylord Road, Gorham Place, Hawley Lane, Hedgehog Road, Iron Gate Road, Lake Avenue, Larkspur Drive, Longmeadow Road, Saxony Drive, and Woolsley Avenue.

This recent crime spree has been a recurring pattern that is affecting the entire area.

Police believe the suspects, usually, teenagers in a stolen vehicle, travel in small groups into secluded neighborhoods during the late-night and early morning hours.

The suspects stop and exit the vehicle, then prowl around a neighborhood checking for unlocked vehicles, searching for items to steal. When they come across a vehicle with a key left inside, they will often abandon the vehicle they came in and take the newly found one, Weir said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261- 3665 OR at our anonymous and confidential tip line located on the Town of Trumbull website trumbull-ct.gov/polic e.

