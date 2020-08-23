Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Norwalk

Firefighters responding to a report of a car fire in Norwalk wound up getting more than they bargained for as an apartment fire displaced one person.

The Norwalk Fire Department was advised of a reported pull station alarm with a car fire located at 289 Main Ave. at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Todd M. Smith, Deputy Chief of the Norwalk FD said.

The Command Car and the Rescue Company were at the intersection of Broad Street and Main Street with Engine 4 directly preceding and already having gone past the structure, Smith said.

Immediately upon arrival, the building had been noted to be evacuated with no fire visible, according to Smith.

One of the occupants was asked where the car fire was, and the individual responded by saying, "There's no car fire - an apartment is on fire," Smith said.

The Police Department was requested to shut down Main Avenue from Broad Street to Perry Ave. with cars trying to drive through the fire scene.

The fire was confined to the apartment and primarily extinguished with a water can while the attack line was being stretched, according to Smith.

Fire damage was confined to the apartment of fire origin with smoke damage throughout the structure and some minor water damage from extinguishment in apartments below the unit, saaid Smith.

Engine two arrived and established water supply, engine three arrived was assigned RIT duties both truck companies dealt with secondary searches and ventilation with positive pressure fans.

There were no reported injuries,.

Fire Marshal division Deputy Fire Marshal Kirk McDonald was on scene for investigation of cause and origin.

