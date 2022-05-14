7-Year-Old Girl Killed, Father Injured In Massive Norwalk House Fire

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father injured during a massive house fire in Fairfield County.

The blaze broke out in Norwalk around 5 a.m., Saturday, May 14 at 7 Nelson Ave.

Arriving Norwalk firefighters found heavy fire on the front of the house, a burning power line down across the street, and two vehicles on fire in the driveway, said Assistant Fire Chief Edward McCabe of the Norwalk Fire Department.

A man and woman who had escaped the fire with their 9-year-old son were in the backyard, attempting to rescue their 7- year-old daughter, who was asleep in a second-floor bedroom, McCabe said.

The father had broken his arm and suffered burns when he fell while trying to climb to the window, officials said.

Firefighters immediately raised a ladder to the window. One firefighter climbed inside the burning room, located the child, and passed her out the window to firefighters on the ladder, who carried her to the ground.

Norwalk paramedics immediately began care and transported the child to Norwalk Hospital where she died from her injuries, McCabe said.

The other family members are being treated at Norwalk Hospital for smoke inhalation, minor burns, and injuries, the chief said.

The fire escalated to a three-alarm, with all Norwalk fire companies working on the scene and mutual aid station coverage provided by Stamford, New Canaan, Westport, and Rowayton fire departments.

One Norwalk firefighter suffered burns to his face and was treated on the scene, McCabe said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Norwalk Fire Marshal Division and the CT State Police.

The identities of the victim and her father have not yet been released.

