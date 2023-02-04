35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk

Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident.

On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in Bridgeport responded to a report of one-car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk.

Upon arrival, troopers located an individual in the driver’s seat of the vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene.

From the evidence on the scene, it was determined this was not a motor vehicle accident, but a homicide, according to state police.

The Western District Major Crime Squad (WDMC) responded to assume the investigation and the New Haven State’s Attorney was notified of this incident.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," said state police.

Route 7 northbound to Exit 2 and the I-95 north and southbound entrance ramps to Route 7 N remain closed as the investigation is ongoing.

The deceased man has been identified as John Gavilanes, age 35, of Norwalk.

Anyone with information or who has a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and was driving through the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Olivetti at 203-696-2563 or nicholas.olivetti@ct.gov. All calls will remain confidential.

