21-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Injuring Two At Norwalk Park

A 21-year-old man implicated in an armed robbery in a Fairfield County park has been arrested for a midday shooting that left two with injuries in Norwalk, police said.

Officers from the Norwalk Police Department were called to the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Grove Street at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, where there was a report of a shooting with two victims down.

Police said that the two victims were struck by bullet fragments and suffered minor injuries. One refused medical attention and the other was taken to an area hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and released.

Shell casings were found at the scene and the investigation led detectives to identify Norwalk resident Shaki Holley as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler said that the department’s Special Services Officers received a tip that Holley was on Carton Court.

Responding officers attempted to arrest Holley, who attempted to flee on foot, leading police on a brief chase before he was apprehended.

Holley was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault, assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a pistol.

Further investigation determined that Holley was also allegedly one of four suspects who were implicated in an armed robbery at Flax Hill Park last month.

For the armed robbery, Holley was also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Holley is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond. No return court date has been announced.

