20-Year-Old From Norwalk Driving With Elevated BAC Charged After Crash In Darien, Police Say

A 20-year-old Norwalk man was charged with a DUI after striking a utility pole with his truck, according to police.

Darien Police officers responded to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Raymond St. and Old Kings Highway at approximately 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

According to police, driver Wilmer Valladeres was not at the scene, and was contacted.

Police said that when Valladeres arrived at the scene, he was off-balance and smelled like alcohol. He failed field sobriety testing, police said.

Valladeres's blood alcohol content was reportedly measured at .0218 when he was tested at 10:15 p.m., then at .1908 when he was tested again at 10:35 p.m.

Police said his license was suspended at the time of the accident.

Valladeres was charged with a DUI and for driving a suspended license and released after posting a $250 bond.

