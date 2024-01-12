Norwalk Police Warn Of Potential 'Street Takeover' Event This Weekend

According to Chief James Walsh of the Norwalk Police Department, the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 13 in the area of Connecticut Avenue.

Walsh said the police department found out about the event while working with the State Police and the FBI.

In response to this information, the Norwalk Police Department and the Connecticut State Police have planned a significant police response to strategically deter and maintain order, Walsh said.

"As we have seen in reports from other street takeovers these events can be extremely dangerous to the participants, the general public, and police officers," Walsh said. "The Norwalk Police Department along with its Law enforcement partners is committed to the deterrence and enforcement of such crimes to maintain public safety.”

To contact the Norwalk Police with information, call the tip line at 203-854-3111 or leave an anonymous internet tip at www.norwalkpd.com.

