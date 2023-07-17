Police Searching For Shooter After Locating Shell Casings, Property Damage In Norwalk

The incident took place in Norwalk during the evening hours of Sunday, July 16, in the 100 block of Suncrest Road.

Officers responded to the area and located several shell casings and property damage, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.

No one was injured.

Currently, the Detective. Bureau is searching for any witnesses to the incident that might lead them to the shooter or shooters.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective J. Sura, at 203-854-3039 or by email at jsura@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

