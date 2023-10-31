Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Norwalk Native, Longtime City Library Employee ID'd As Victim

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling along with the Police Department announced that the city tragically lost Norwalk Library employee Dawn Kravarik, a Norwalk native, in a hit-and-run collision on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m., on Bayne Street at East Rocks Road. Arriving Patrol Division Officers located two injured victims who had been riding a motorcycle when they were struck by the vehicle that fled, said Michelle Woods Matthews, communications director for Norwalk.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital. One of the victims, Dawn Kravarik, age 58, of Norwalk, died as a result of her injuries.

The Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit assumed the investigation and quickly identified the vehicle. With the assistance of the Wilton Police Department, the vehicle was located, and a person of interest was identified, Matthews said.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dawn Kravarik, a dedicated member of the Norwalk Public Library staff, where she served as the accounting clerk for 36 years," said Rilling.

Rilling said Dawn was known as a compassionate and kind employee who always put her community first through her decades of service to the library.

"This great loss is felt throughout our library, City Hall, and the entire community," he added. "I'm sending my deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time."

Sherelle Harris, director of Norwalk Public Library, said: "The Norwalk Public Library family is still coming to terms with this great loss. My heart goes out to all of her family as they mourn the loss of an incredible individual."

According to her obituary, Dawn enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling to the mountains, motorcycling with her husband and friends, and nurturing her vast indoor garden.

"Her family was the absolute center of her world, and she cherished every moment with them," the obituary said.

Dawn is survived by her mother, Julia (Judy), her husband Mark, her children Adam (Jennifer) Arnold, Cory (Brittany) Arnold, Amie (Alex) Arnold, Michael Kravarik, and Brendan Kravarik, grandchildren Athan, Kelci, Arden, Alanna, Chase and Avery, her sister Wendy (Mark) Floyd, nieces Taylor (Brian) Watson of Terryville and Evan Watson, great-nephew Camden, former husband Arthur Arnold, an uncle, aunts, many cousins, and many, many friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Eugene (Gene) Watson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, at VFW Post 399 in Westport, from 1 to 5 p.m. Wear yellow in her honor.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Serrano at 203-854- 3186 or Lserrano@norwalkct.gov.

