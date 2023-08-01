Norwalk Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

Jake Scott Flewellyn, of Norwalk, pleaded guilty in Bridgeport federal court on Monday, July 31, said Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in December 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from the smartphone messenger application Kik about a Kik user who was distributing videos of child pornography through its service.

Kik deactivated the user’s account. In early April 2022, while federal law enforcement was investigating the matter to determine the Kik user’s identity, Kik submitted to NCMEC another report of a user account that was being used to distribute videos of child pornography.

The investigation revealed that Flewellyn created both Kik accounts and, between November 2021 and April 2022, used them to distribute approximately 107 images and videos depicting child sex abuse, court documents show.

Flewellyn pleaded guilty to accessing with intent to view child pornography, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in Hartford on Monday, Oct. 23.

Flewellyn is released on a $100,000 bond under electronic monitoring pending sentencing.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Norwalk Police Department.

