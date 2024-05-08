The incident occurred in Norwalk in July 2023.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police Department, the Special Victim’s Unit received a complaint regarding the sexual assault of a minor. With the assistance of DCF, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit identified David Osler, age 43, of Norwalk, as the suspect in the assault.

Based on the investigation, Stamford Superior Court issued a warrant. On Tuesday, May 7, Special Victims Unit detectives located Osler at his residence and arrested him, Podgorski said.d

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and held on a $75,000 bond.

Osler is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 21.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

