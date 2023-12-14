Norwalk Man Dressed In Camo With Gun Apprehended, Police Say

The incident took place in Norwalk around 9:15 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 14 at the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue.

Officers responded to the area after receiving several calls and found Brandon Wagshol, age 26, of Norwalk, lying prone on the bike path to the rear of Lynes Place, said Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police.

Wagshol was dressed in full camouflage and had what appeared to be an AK-47-styled assault rifle lying on the ground next to him. The rifle was determined to be an airsoft gun, Evarts said.

Evarts said Wagshol is currently on probation, has an extensive and violent history, and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was arrested and charged with:

Illegal use of a facsimile firearm

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Breach of peace

Wagshol is being held on a $500,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

