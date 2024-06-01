Norwalk Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Minor

Marc Lugo, age 30, of Norwalk, was charged on Friday, May 31 following a months-long investigation.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, the department received a complaint of sexual assault of a minor in February.

The Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation. During the investigation, detectives identified Lugo as the suspect in the assault and secured a warrant for his arrest through Stamford Superior Court.

On May 31, Special Victims Unit detectives located Lugo in Norwalk and placed him under arrest.

Lugo was charged with six counts of risk of injury to a minor and six counts of harmful communications with a minor.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

