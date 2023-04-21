Norwalk Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Child Under 13, Police Say

The arrest of Ronal Reniery Sanchez, age 34, of Norwalk, took place on Friday, April 21 following a months-long investigation, said Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police.

In November of 2022, the Special Victims Unit began investigating the sexual assault of a juvenile. After a lengthy investigation, an arrest warrant was issued in March for Sanchez, Dinho said.

Norwalk detectives conducted many hours of surveillance at different locations in an attempt to locate and arrest Sanchez.

On Friday, April 21, while conducting surveillance at Sanchez’s home, investigators spotted him leaving and safely took him into custody.

He was charged with:

Sexual assault

Risk of injury to a child

Illegal sexual contact with a child under the age of 13

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact Special Victims Unit Detective Thompson at 203-854-3184 or by email: at jthompson@norwalkct.gov. or the Norwalk Police Tip Line: at 203-854-3111.

