Norwalk Man Accused Of Possessing Child Porn

David M. Rosenfield, age 68, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at his Norwalk home.

The arrest was the culmination of an extensive and detailed investigation into Rosenfield, by investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies, said Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police.

During the investigation, evidence was collected via search and seizure warrants and thoroughly analyzed, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Rosenfield.

Rosenfield is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3000.

