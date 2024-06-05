Norwalk Man Charged With Drug Sales After Lengthy Investigation

Hunter Wells, age 31, of Norwalk, was charged on Tuesday, June 4, following the 8-month investigation.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, members of the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, along with the Stamford Police Narcotics/Organized Crime Unit, executed search and seizure warrants on Wells, his vehicle, and his person.

During the investigation, Wells sold Percocet pills containing fentanyl, ecstasy, and marijuana to undercover officers on numerous occasions, Podgorski said.

He was charged with two counts of sale of narcotic substances and three counts of sale of cannabis.

Wells was held on a $140,000 bond.

The investigation continues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.