Norwalk House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, Dog

Ten Fairfield County residents are in the care of the Red Cross after a house fire destroyed a two-story home with three apartments.

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
 Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The fire occurred in Norwalk during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 3 a 1 Center Ave.

According to Norwalk Assistant Fire Chief Steve Chay, firefighters responded to a two-story house fire and found fire showing through the first-floor windows.

There were three apartments with a total of 10 occupants and one dog, Shay said. All residents were displaced as the house was posted unfit for occupancy.  

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is providing housing, Shay said.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation. 

