The warrants were executed in Norwalk and Darien on Monday, April 29, by the Norwalk Police, Stamford Police, Darien Police, US Marshals Service, and the Bridgeport Office of the DEA.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, the busts were the result of a 6-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the greater Norwalk area.

To date, 17 federal and state arrest warrants have been served, Podgorski said. Some 15,000 bags of fentanyl were seized, as well as 300 grams of pure fentanyl, one firearm, cocaine, and $13,000 in cash.

Podgorski said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

