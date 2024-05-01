Light Rain Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Norwalk Cops, DEA Nab Suspects, Drugs, Cash, Police Say

A large amount of drugs and cash were seized, and numerous arrest warrants were served following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency and local police in Fairfield County.

The DEA, US Marshals, and the Norwalk Police executed several search warrants and seized a large amount of fentanyl, other drugs, and cash.&nbsp;

The DEA, US Marshals, and the Norwalk Police executed several search warrants and seized a large amount of fentanyl, other drugs, and cash. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Michael Förtsch
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The warrants were executed in Norwalk and Darien on Monday, April 29, by the Norwalk Police, Stamford Police, Darien Police, US Marshals Service, and the Bridgeport Office of the DEA.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, the busts were the result of a 6-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the greater Norwalk area. 

To date, 17 federal and state arrest warrants have been served, Podgorski said. Some 15,000 bags of fentanyl were seized, as well as 300 grams of pure fentanyl, one firearm, cocaine, and $13,000 in cash.

Podgorski said the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE