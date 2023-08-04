Norwalk Burglar Nabbed For Mulitple Break-Ins, Police Say

The break in the case came on Thursday, Aug. 3 when Norwalk Police were dispatched to 91 East Ave. for a trespassing complaint.

The caller reported the person may have been involved in recent larcenies in the building, said Norwalk Deputy Chief Terrence Blake.

When officers arrived, they found Joshua Daniel Jacobs, age 25, of Bridgeport. As a result of an investigation, Jacobs was placed under arrest and charged with criminal trespass.

After his arrest, an extended investigation found that during July, Jacobs had committed several commercial burglaries and thefts in Norwalk, Blake said.

He was arrested again by warrant for the following charges and locations:

Burglary and criminal mischief as a result of burglary at 111 East Ave., on Wednesday, July 5.

Burglary as a result of a burglary at 111 East Ave., on Wednesday, July 12.

Burglary and larceny as a result of a burglary at 111 East Ave. on Thursday, July 13.

Burglary and criminal mischief as a result of a burglary at 149 East Ave. on Monday, July 17.

Jacobs is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

