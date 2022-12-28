This Norwalk Eatery Is Guy Fieri's Favorite In CT, New Report Says

If you're looking to take a trip down to Flavortown, you may want to check out a Venezuelan restaurant in Fairfield County that is one of Guy Fieri's favorite eateries in the state, according to a new report from Mashed.

The website shared its list of the best restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in all 50 states on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to the report, Fieri's favorite Connecticut eatery is Valencia Luncheria, which is located at 164 Main St. in Norwalk.

According to the Food Network, the eatery took Fieri by surprise because he had the chance to sample the arepas for the first time ever.

Mashed said Valencia Luncheria is known for its wide selection of arepas and other classic dishes.

"It's not often a diners drive-ins and dives spot lives up to the hype, this place exceeds it," Shaun S. said in a Yelp review. "Excellent and consistent."

Read the full report from Mashed here.

