Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 25-Year-Old Who Lied About Identity Charged In Wilton Road Rage Incident, Police Say
News

Norwalk Trio Busted With Drugs, Gun, Following Investigation, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Isaiah Brown, Jermaine Joseph, and Xavier Joseph
Isaiah Brown, Jermaine Joseph, and Xavier Joseph Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Three Fairfield County men have been charged with the alleged sale of drugs following a four-month investigation.

The men were arrested in Norwalk on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 21 Osborne Ave.

According to Norwalk Deputy Chief Terrence Blake, the arrests come on the heels of a four-month investigation into drug sales in Norwalk.

During the warrant search, investigators seized crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, Blake said.

The three arrested included: Xavier Joseph, age 21; Jermaine Joseph, age 20, and Isaiah Brown, age 20, all of Norwalk. 

Charges for Xavier Joseph and Jermaine Joseph included:

  • Sale of narcotics
  • Possession of narcotics
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

In addition, Xavier Joseph had two failure-to-appear arrest warrants. He was held on a $175,000 bond.

Jermaine Joseph was held on a $25,000 bond.

Isaiah Brown was charged with possession of a firearm and violation of a protective order. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.