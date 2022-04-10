Norwalk Man Claims '$25,000 A Year For Life' Lottery Prize

A Fairfield County man has just won a "$25,000 a Year For Life" lottery prize.

Donald Finch, of Norwalk, claimed his prize on Thursday, March 24, according to Connecticut Lottery.

Finch plays the same numbers each week in Mega Millions and Lucky for Life, according to CT Lottery.

He almost purchased a Mega Millions ticket from Pressure Discount Tobacco LLC in Norwalk on Saturday, March 12, before he decided to purchase the winning Lucky for Life ticket instead.

Finch told CT Lottery that claiming the prize as an annuity was a good option for him because it will offer a "nice cushion" to his income as a locksmith.

