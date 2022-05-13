Norwalk Man Accused Of Sending Child Pornography On Kik

A Fairfield County man is accused of sending sexually explicit images of children using the instant messaging app Kik.

Jake Flewellyn, age 24, of Norwalk, was hit with federal charges Thursday, May 12, accusing him of distributing child pornography, the US Attorney’s Office said.

It came one day after he surrendered to police.

Prosecutors said Flewellyn was busted in April 2022 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was tipped off that a Kik user was sending videos of child pornography through its service.

That report came four months after Kik had deactivated another account for the same activity and contacted the NCMEC.

Investigators eventually determined that Flewellyn had created both accounts and used them to distribute images and videos depicting child sex abuse, the US Attorney’s Office said.

After appearing in federal court in Bridgeport, Flewellyn was released on a $100,000 bond.

While out of jail, he’ll undergo electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.

Flewellyn could spend up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

To report suspected cases of child exploitation, visit cybertipline.com.

