COVID-19: These Restrictions In Place As Beaches Reopen

Some Fairfield County beaches will be reopening next week, though with certain restrictions as the state looks to kickstart the economy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

As of Wednesday, May 20, Calf Pasture Beach, Shady Beach, and Cranberry Park will reopen to traffic in Norwalk, with parking lots permitted to reach 50 percent capacity, city officials announced this week. There will also be limited parking for non-residents.

“The City of Norwalk weighs numerous factors when deciding what services, amenities, and staffing levels should be during these unprecedented times,” according to city officials. “First and foremost is protecting the health of the public, second is protecting the health of employees, and third is developing systems and protocols which ensure essential services are provided to meet the needs of the public.”

The beaches will be open daily between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., and only passive recreation activities will be permitted.

Prohibited activities, according to city officials, include swimming, fishing, and utilizing park amenities, including the splash pad, picnic tables, grills, restrooms, and the use of playgrounds. Summer concerts, movies, softball, volleyball, bocce ball leagues, and all events, including the Fourth of July Fireworks, have been canceled.

There will be no lifeguards on duty, and gathering sizes, physical distance measures, and the use of face coverings will all be determined by guidelines determined by the state.

The complete four-phase plan for reopening Norwalk can be found on the city’s website.

