COVID-19: SONO Arts Festival Will Go On With These New Measures In Place

Although most similar festivals scheduled for this fall have been canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the SoNo Arts Festival announced their intention to display art installations in the Washington Street Historic District as they have for the last five years.

Rather than using open-air booths, wrote organizers in a Tuesday, Sept. 15 announcement, storefronts and restaurants in South Norwalk will be used to house the artworks of over 50 artists.

The artists will be still be allowed to sell their works, although they will wear masks during transactions.

“This opportunity means the world to the artist community who have largely been prevented from making their living due to the current situation we are all challenged with, “ says Sue Brown Gordon, the Director of the SoNo Arts Festival. “We are thrilled to be able to provide both the artists and the community with a stringent safe space event while celebrating and enjoying creative expression in many forms.

"The use of these Washington Street retail outlets allows us to carefully manage safety protocols, as all restaurants and retailers are doing currently.”

The festival will take place during long weekends from Thursday, Oct. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Hours: Thursday, Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

