COVID-19: Norwalk Sees No New Cases For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic

For the first time since the beginning of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, no new cases of the virus were reported in Norwalk.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said on Monday, May 18, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases remained at 1,917, reflecting on new cases.

There were three new deaths reported, bringing the total number of related deaths in Norwalk to 115.

“It makes me sad to share that three more residents have died from COVID-19," said Rilling. "My heart goes out to their families, friends, and loved ones who are grieving."

The mayor also said that while the fact that no new cases are "welcomed," it should not give anyone the belief that the virus is defeated and the need for precautions are over as the holiday weekend approaches.

"The virus is still here and we must continue to take necessary precautions to keep our community safe and healthy,” he said.

The new numbers come just as the city begins Phase One of its reopening plan on Wednesday, May 20.

Under the plan, restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor dining only, as well as some shopping including the SoNo Collection and access to Calf Pasture Beach and Shady Beach at 50 percent capacity to help with social distancing.

City officials said Norwalk residents are asked to verify their license plate information before heading to the beach as ticketing and towing will be strictly enforced.

Residents can check their information at norwalkct.org/passes .

Under the phased opening, swimming, fishing, and the use of all park amenities, including the splash pad, picnic tables, grills, restrooms, and playgrounds, are prohibited.

Umbrellas, blankets, and chairs, as well as passive recreation, such as walking the beach, are permitted.

In addition, gatherings of more than five people are prohibited, and face coverings must be worn when a six-foot physical distance is unavoidable.

More details on the reopening plan can be found online at norwalkct.org/reopennorwalk .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.