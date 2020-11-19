Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Norwalk Daily Voice
COVID-19: CT Testing Positivity Rate Increases For Third Straight Day; New Rundown Of Cases

Joe Lombardi
A look at new COVID cases in Connecticut by age group since the start of November.
The positive rate for COVID-19 testing in Connecticut increased for the third straight day.

A total of 36,339 tests were administered and 2,353 came back positive (6.48 percent positivity), according to data released Thursday afternoon. Nov. 19. 

That's up from 5.98 percent a day earlier and 5.16 percent the day before that.

There are now 840 patients now hospitalized statewide for COVID (an increase of 24).

There were 21 new COVID deaths statewide.

For the latest rundown of cases by county and community, click here and scroll down.

