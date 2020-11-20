COVID-19: CT Positive Testing Rate Increases For Fourth Straight Day; Latest Data

The positive rate for COVID-19 testing in Connecticut increased for the fourth straight day.

The positive testing rate increased to 6.63 percent, according to data released Friday afternoon. Nov. 20.

That's up from 6.48 percent a day earlier, 5.98 percent the day before and 5.16 percent the previous day.

"We've hit an unfortunate milestone and have surpassed more than 100,000 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

There are now 848 patients now hospitalized statewide for COVID (an increase of eight).

There were 23 new COVID deaths statewide.

For the latest rundown daily COVID report from the CT Department of Health, click here.

