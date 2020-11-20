Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: CT Positive Testing Rate Increases For Fourth Straight Day; Latest Data

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at COVID-19 cases by age group during the entire pandemic.
A look at COVID-19 cases by age group during the entire pandemic. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

The positive rate for COVID-19 testing in Connecticut increased for the fourth straight day.

The positive testing rate increased to 6.63 percent, according to data released Friday afternoon. Nov. 20. 

That's up from 6.48 percent a day earlier, 5.98 percent the day before and 5.16 percent the previous day.

"We've hit an unfortunate milestone and have surpassed more than 100,000 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

There are now 848 patients now hospitalized statewide for COVID (an increase of eight).

There were 23 new COVID deaths statewide.

For the latest rundown daily COVID report from the CT Department of Health, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.