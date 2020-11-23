COVID-19: 43 Die In CT From Virus Over Weekend; Here's New Positivity Rate, Rundown Of Cases

A total of 43 people died from COVID-19 in Connecticut over the weekend.

There have now been 4,871 deaths statewide during the pandemic.

A total of 109,045 tests were administered and 5,271 came back positive (4.83 percent positivity), according to the latest data released Monday, Nov. 23.

There are now 875 patients now hospitalized statewide (an increase of 27 since Friday, Nov. 20).

For the latest rundown of the latest data, including cases by county and town, click here and scroll down.

