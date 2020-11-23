Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: 43 Die In CT From Virus Over Weekend; Here's New Positivity Rate, Rundown Of Cases

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the latest COVID-19 data for Connecticut, released Monday, Nov. 23.
A look at the latest COVID-19 data for Connecticut, released Monday, Nov. 23. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

A total of 43 people died from COVID-19 in Connecticut over the weekend.

There have now been 4,871 deaths statewide during the pandemic.

A total of 109,045 tests were administered and 5,271 came back positive (4.83 percent positivity), according to the latest data released Monday, Nov. 23.

There are now 875 patients now hospitalized statewide (an increase of 27 since Friday, Nov. 20).

For the latest rundown of the latest data, including cases by county and town, click here and scroll down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.