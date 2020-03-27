Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Connecticut Now Has 1,291 COVID-19 Cases, 27 Fatalities: This Age Group Has Most

Joe Lombardi
There have been 279 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1,291.

The most number of cases (275) is in the age group from age 50 to 59 (21 percent). See image above.

The number of fatalities is 27 as of late Friday afternoon, March 27, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Fifteen of the fatalities have been in Fairfield County, which now has 752 cases. These towns have the most cases in the county: Westport 95, Norwalk 105, Danbury 85, Greenwich 77, Stamford 76, Ridgefield 46, Bridgeport 41, and Brookfield 29.

Here's the rundown of cases by county:

  • Fairfield County:  752 cases, 68 hospitalizations
  • Hartford County: 189 cases, 36 hospitalizations
  • Litchfield County: 52 cases, nine hospitalizations
  • Middlesex County: 25 cases, five hospitalizations
  • New Haven County: 222 cases, 46 hospitalizations
  • New London County: 15 cases, two hospitalizations
  • Tolland County: 33 cases, seven hospitalizations
  • Windham County: three cases, zero hospitalizations

Total cases: 1,291

More than 8,400 tests have been performed statewide.

